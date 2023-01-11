Lucky in Luck: Lottery winner of $15.1 million comes forward

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The lottery winner of $15.1 million has come forward.

The $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot ticket was sold in Luck at Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue on Jan. 4, 2023.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Lottery, Mark Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket.

The ticket matched the winning numbers of 4, 6, 12, 17, 27 and 28. The $15.1 million prize is the largest ever sold by the lottery retailer in Luck and the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015.

