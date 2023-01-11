Lucky in Luck: Lottery winner of $15.1 million comes forward

(WBAY)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The lottery winner of $15.1 million has come forward.

The $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot ticket was sold in Luck at Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue on Jan. 4, 2023.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Lottery, Mark Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket.

The ticket matched the winning numbers of 4, 6, 12, 17, 27 and 28. The $15.1 million prize is the largest ever sold by the lottery retailer in Luck and the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. on Jan. 11, 2023.
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
ALTOONA A&W
New A&W restaurant opens in Altoona
Progress being made for County Materials Complex.
Progress being made on Sonnentag Complex

Latest News

According to a media release from the DNR, certain areas can be unsafe as a result of the...
Wis. DNR urges snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins
SportScene Tuesday
WEAU SportScene13 1/10/2023
Stan Van Hoose.
Wisconsin veteran from Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102
Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. on Jan. 11, 2023.
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads