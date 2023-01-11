Progress being made on Sonnentag Complex

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re driving down Menomonie Street, you may notice progress is being made on the new County Materials Complex.

Curtis Williams, project superintendent, said construction is on track.

“Everything is going good at this time and everything is on schedule at this time,” Williams said.

Kimera Way, CEO of UW-Eau Claire Foundation, said there’s a lot more to the complex than what people can see right now.

“People don’t realize that it looks like there’s two separate buildings, but there’s actually a big lobby area that connects to two of them. That would also include offices for the athletic department. And then behind the events center is a 15,000 square foot fitness facility that’s still yet to be built,” Way said.

Williams said that right now, crews are working on finishing the field house structure.

“They’ve got about two or three weeks left of detailing the structural work before they start the sheeting,” Williams said.

The complex will have a geothermal heating system, as part of its sustainable design.

“That’s a huge component to the sustainability of the building, which the Pablo Foundation invested in,” Way said.

Crews will be drilling about one hundred and ninety geothermal wells over the next several months.

“There’s about thirty miles of geothermal loop piping involved in just the exterior of the heating system, and they’ll draw the heat from the from the ground and use that to heat the building,” Williams said.

While there’s already thirty-four feet of wall up for the fitness and wellness center, Williams said that part of construction was put on hold until temperatures warm up.

“That area will be held off now until spring, till we get the temperatures up in the forties again. And then that’ll go up another twenty feet,” Williams said.

Way said she’s excited to see the progress being made so far.

“We’re really excited. We hope the community is excited, too. I get a lot of comments as people drive by. They don’t realize how big it is and I just want them to stay tuned because there’s still a lot more to go,” Way said.

The final project will be 250,000 square feet and is set to open in Spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
David Pearson
Silver alert canceled, man missing from Chippewa Falls found safe

Latest News

Cervical cancer can affect women in a variety of ages.
Health professionals encourage preventative measures during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
USPS Job Fairs Across Chippewa Valley
USPS Job Fairs Across Chippewa Valley
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
Construction Update on County Materials Complex
Construction Update on County Materials Complex
Jordan Leavy-Carter (right) appears in Brown County court to enter pleas to charges stemming...
Leavy-Carter pleads not guilty to charges from 5-year-old’s shooting death