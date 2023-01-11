Progress being made on Sonnentag Complex

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re driving down Menomonie Street, you may notice progress is being made on the new County Materials Complex.

Curtis Williams, project superintendent, said construction is on track.

“Everything is going good at this time and everything is on schedule at this time,” Williams said.

Kimera Way, CEO of UW-Eau Claire Foundation, said there’s a lot more to the complex than what people can see right now.

“People don’t realize that it looks like there’s two separate buildings, but there’s actually a big lobby area that connects to two of them. That would also include offices for the athletic department. And then behind the events center is a 15,000 square foot fitness facility that’s still yet to be built,” Way said.

Williams said that right now, crews are working on finishing the field house structure.

“They’ve got about two or three weeks left of detailing the structural work before they start the sheeting,” Williams said.

The complex will have a geothermal heating system, as part of its sustainable design.

“That’s a huge component to the sustainability of the building, which the Pablo Foundation invested in,” Way said.

Crews will be drilling about one hundred and ninety geothermal wells over the next several months.

“There’s about thirty miles of geothermal loop piping involved in just the exterior of the heating system, and they’ll draw the heat from the from the ground and use that to heat the building,” Williams said.

While there’s already thirty-four feet of wall up for the fitness and wellness center, Williams said that part of construction was put on hold until temperatures warm up.

“That area will be held off now until spring, till we get the temperatures up in the forties again. And then that’ll go up another twenty feet,” Williams said.

Way said she’s excited to see the progress being made so far.

“We’re really excited. We hope the community is excited, too. I get a lot of comments as people drive by. They don’t realize how big it is and I just want them to stay tuned because there’s still a lot more to go,” Way said.

The final project will be 250,000 square feet and is set to open in Spring of 2024.

