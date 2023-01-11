SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 10th

Chippewa Falls boys' hockey celebrate a goal in their 5-1 victory over Eau Claire Memorial
By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two top five boys’ hockey teams in the state face off at Hobbs Arena as Eau Claire Memorial hosts Chippewa Falls.

Plus, updates from Hudson’s matchup with Eau Claire North, and Hayward’s battle with RAM.

In girls’ hockey action, CFM takes on Western Wisconsin, and Hudson dukes it out with ECA.

Also, in a battle of undefeated teams, Cadott faces McDonell for sole control of the Cloverbelt Conference girls’ basketball lead.

In other prep girls’ basketball action, Eau Claire North hosts La Crosse Logan, while Blair-Taylor battles Eau Claire Immanuel.

Plus, in prep boys’ basketball, Altoona hosts Amery.

In more Big Rivers action, Menomonie travels to Chippewa Falls for a wrestling dual.

Finally, Chippewa Valley Nordic cross country skiing team hosts their invite at Tower Ridge.

