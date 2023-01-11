Wisconsin veteran from Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102

Stan Van Hoose.
Stan Van Hoose.(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the last Wisconsin veterans who survived the Pearl Harbor attack has died. He was 102 years old.

WWII Navy CQM Stan Van Hoose died in his sleep, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

Van Hoose enlisted in the Navy more than a year before Pearl Harbor, serving from 1940 to 1948.

VetsRoll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan believes Van Hoose is one of the last survivors of Pearl Harbor.

NBC15′s Michelle Baik sat down with Van Hoose last December, when he received cards of gratitude from across the country during his 102nd birthday.

In tandem with the big birthday last month, Stan Van Hoose marked 81 years since he survived the attack at Pearl Harbor. At the time, he was aboard the USS Maryland, one of eight battleships hit by the Japanese military in 1941.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
ALTOONA A&W
New A&W restaurant opens in Altoona
[FILE] Turtle Lake Fire District fire department truck.
1 person dead after fire at Turtle Lake home
Progress being made for County Materials Complex.
Progress being made on Sonnentag Complex

Latest News

SportScene Tuesday
WEAU SportScene13 1/10/2023
Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. on Jan. 11, 2023.
I94 closed between Tomah and Warrens due to crashes, icy roads
Skywarn 13 Weather - 1/11/2023
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 1/11/2023
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 1/11/2023