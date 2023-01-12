1 person dead, 1 hurt after structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday

A 51-year-old Stanley woman died after the fire, which happened at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday in the Town of Maplehurst.
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
A 51-year-old Stanley woman died after the fire, which happened at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday in the Town of Maplehurst.(Live 5)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF MAPLEHURST (Taylor County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Jennifer Johnson of Stanley died due to injuries she suffered from the fire and 50-year-old Matthew Zarins was hurt.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the fire at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday on Clark Drive in the Town of Maplehurst, or about eight miles northeast of Thorp. Deputies arrived to find a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire. Zarins and Johnson were burned and hurt trying to escape the fire. Both were taken by ambulance for treatment. Zarins is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire and said more information would likely be available in the future.

