Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails closed Saturday

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with...
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails will close Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, due to warm temperatures.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are set to close Saturday.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails will close Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, due to warm temperatures.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department says questions can be directed to the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department at (715) 839-4783.

According to the Travel Wisconsin website, Chippewa County and Dunn County snowmobile trails are open as of Jan. 10. Rusk County snowmobile trails are partially open as of Jan 10. Clark County snowmobile trails are partially open as of Jan. 9. Taylor County snowmobile trails are open as of Jan. 12.

You can search for your county and view updates on the Travel Wisconsin website HERE.

