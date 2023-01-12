Eau Claire man accused of OWI-9th offense

Reuben Rave Jr.
Reuben Rave Jr.(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense.

A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense.

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, around 9:04 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the 300 block of Kane Road, in the Town of Union. Upon arrival, the deputy saw the suspicious vehicle parked along the side of the road running with its light on. The deputy pulled in behind the suspicious vehicle. The deputy reports he approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Reuben Rave Jr.

The criminal complaint says when Rave Jr. rolled down the window, the deputy could smell the faint odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from inside the vehicle. The deputy said during conversation with Rave Jr., he saw that his eyes were glossy and also noted he had a slight slur to some of his words.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy reported he saw an open 24-ounce can of malt liquor in the center console cup holder. Another deputy responded to assist and reported two empty cans of the same beverage in the rear pouch of the passenger seat. One of the deputies asked Rave Jr. how long he had been sitting in the vehicle drinking, and Rave Jr. replied about a half hour. Rave Jr. said he had drunk at least three 24-ounce cans of the malt liquor. A PBT test reported a value of 0.137.

A court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2023.

