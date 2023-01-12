Evers signs executive order banning TikTok from state-issued devices

The order also bans other technologies that could potentially pose cybersecurity threats.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order banning TikTok and certain other technologies from state-issued devices Thursday.

Executive Order #184 banned the TikTok app and directed the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology to ban use of other software, vendors and technology that could potentially pose cybersecurity threats.

“In the digital age, defending our state’s technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy have to be a top priority for us as a state,” Gov. Evers said in a release. “I trust the professionals who work in this field, and it was important for me to consult with and get advice from experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence, including the information technology experts working within DOA-DET, to make the best decision to protect state technologies, and ultimately, the people of Wisconsin.”

Contained within the order:

  • directs DOA-DET to bar certain foreign technologies, including TikTok, as well as other certain vendors and software, from being utilized, connected to, or installed on state-issued devices, which includes but is not limited to desktop computers, laptops, tablets, cellular phones, and other mobile devices;
  • reiterates that DOA-DET should continually reevaluate and identify applications and vendors that could present a potential risk to state information or state information systems, as they currently do, as well as monitor and update the directives of the order based on new and emerging information;
  • directs DOA-DET to use its authority under Ch. 16 to identify foreign vendors that might pose security risks to the state and to implement safeguards to protect state interests; and
  • directs DOA-DET, where statutorily authorized, to monitor adherence to issued guidance, policies, standards, procedures, and processes, to assist impacted executive branch agencies to ensure they are able to abide by all technical standards and directives of DOA-DET and the State Chief Information Officer and the State Chief Information Security Officer.

Exceptions to the order would be granted for situations where the Department of Corrections or Department of Children and Families need to review content on TikTok for their cases.

“New and evolving technologies will continue to present risks to privacy, safety, and security, and this order ensures we will continue to be vigilant in monitoring these technologies while trusting the advice of these experts on evolving cybersecurity issues facing our state,” Evers said in a release.

You can read the full text of Executive Order #184 on Evers’ government website.

