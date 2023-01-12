Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During the pandemic, the federal government increased Wisconsin FoodShare benefits to help make sure people could feed their families. Wednesday it was announced that those benefits will end next month.

Community resources like The Neighbors Place in Wausau are expecting a dramatic increase in visitors but local stores will likely have a decrease.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin expects this to have a disproportionate effect on seniors and people with disabilities. “Right now the food benefits are $280, and that’s going to go down to $23 a month,” said, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Vice President of Government Relations Maureen Fitzgerald.

FoodShare gives people the chance to go to a traditional grocery store for supplies they couldn’t otherwise afford.

“Those benefits will end at the end of February so I think we’re going to see a dramatic impact on businesses,” Fitzgerald said.

Executive Director of the Neighbors’ Place Donna Ambrose says the buying power associated with FoodShare benefits the people who use it and the community as a whole. It’s $78 million a month that will no longer go to Wisconsin stores. Fitzgerald is expecting a bigger burden on food pantries throughout the state.

“At the end of the day what we’re talking about is feeding people’s families, and that is a dramatic cut for people to try to make up right now, especially when food prices are through the roof,” Fitzgerald said.

As for The Neighbors Place, they’re changing policy to be available to visitors without restriction. They’re also developing ways for their guests to maximize what they have.

Ambrose said if guests have x-amount of dollars on their FoodShare card, use that money for things that Neighbors Place may not have and then come into the store for the things they do have.

