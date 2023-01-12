Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families

(WFIE)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.

“As a state, Wisconsin is a national leader in providing for our veterans, and we continue to strive to provide our nation’s heroes with the support and resources they’ve earned through their service,” said Gov. Evers. “These organizations do great work, ensuring Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans and their families have the services they need to be successful, and they deserve to be recognized for being a vital part of ensuring our veterans are cared for and uplifted.”

Since starting in 2015, DVA’s grant programs have been funding organizations that aim to ensure Wisconsin veterans and their families have the resources they need, as well as nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurship, technical, business, or other assistance to veteran entrepreneurs to improve employment outcomes.

“From providing basic necessities to entrepreneurship training, these grants will directly fund bettering and enriching the lives of those who have served,” said Secretary Bond.

This year’s nonprofit recipients are Center for Veterans Issues, Great Lakes Dryhooch, Herzing University, Indianhead Community Action Agency Inc., Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, Trinity Equestrian Center Kids Kamps Inc., UW-Superior Foundation, Wisconsin Veterans’ Network, and Milwaukee County War Memorial Inc., all of whom will each receive $25,000.

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park will receive $17,500 and Wisconsin Hero Outdoors will receive $7,500.

Two entrepreneur grants will also be given out. Fox Valley Technical College will receive $99,970 and Lakeland University will receive $75,000.

Secretary Bond said the DVA is grateful for these and other community and nonprofit organizations across the state, forming a network that has resulted in thousands of veterans receiving vital assistance and resources.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. on Jan. 11, 2023.
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Lucky in Luck: Lottery winner of $15.1 million comes forward
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/12/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/12/23)
Brendan Barkovich is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and possession of cocaine as a...
Plea entered for man charged in Eau Claire County fatal hit-and-run
The order also bans other technologies that could potentially pose cybersecurity threats.
Evers signs executive order banning TikTok from state-issued devices
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with...
Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails to close Saturday