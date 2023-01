CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA is holding its annual Get Hooked! Learn to Fish event Saturday, January 21.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ojibwa Golf & Bowl in Chippewa Falls.

It’s a free fishing event with instruction by local fishing experts from the Chippewa Rod and Gun Club and the Wisconsin DNR.

No registration is required.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.