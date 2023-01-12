Man charged in September Eau Claire officer-involved shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was shot by two Eau Claire Police Department officers after allegedly pointing a gun at them is charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

38-year-old Clayton Livingston was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to online court records.

Court documents filed with the charges stated that Livingston pointed a gun at a neighbor’s home on the night of Sept. 4, 2022. Both people in the home called 911 and said that Livingston had been acting strangely while in possession of a gun in his garage and yard that evening, at one point arguing with his wife. Both people recorded the police response, and said that when police arrived, Livingston fired a shot at the officers. The responding officers then shot Livingston.

According to the criminal complaint, Livingston’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.216. Livingston’s wife said that the two had been drinking prior to the incident, and she had gone to bed before the shooting took place. Livingston’s wife said that she hadn’t been arguing with him that evening and described the night as a “normal night out.”

In a release following the shooting, Eau Claire Police said Livingston had pointed a gun at a neighbor’s home, and in response, the Eau Claire Police Department formed a perimeter around his home. The release said that officers learned about a “direct threat” and then confronted Livingston. The release did not indicate what the threat was or who it was made towards. Officers told Livingston to drop his gun but he then aimed it at officers, who then shot Livingston. Eau Claire Police said at the time they decided to “intervene for the safety of the woman and neighboring residents.” Livingston was shot and injured by the two officers, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Eau Claire DA’s Office said that the actions of Eau Claire Police officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson were reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others. Livingston was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital following the shooting.

Livingston was held on a $10,000 signature bond with conditions to maintain absolute sobriety, to not possess firearms or weapons and to not go to any establishments where alcohol is primarily sold. Livingston’s next court appearance is a hearing on March 8, according to online court records.

