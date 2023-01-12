Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The mission of the Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project is to raise enough funds to be able to create a safe and fun play space for our local youth. The overall goal for the two-phase project is to raise $97,000 with $44,274 raised so far.
This is the easiest way to donate is clicking on the Roosevelt Playground Fundraiser .
You can also donate by mail or drop off a check to:
Roosevelt Elementary
3010 8th Street
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Office hours: 8:00a-4:00p
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.