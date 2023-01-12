EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The mission of the Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project is to raise enough funds to be able to create a safe and fun play space for our local youth. The overall goal for the two-phase project is to raise $97,000 with $44,274 raised so far.

This is the easiest way to donate is clicking on the Roosevelt Playground Fundraiser .

You can also donate by mail or drop off a check to:

Roosevelt Elementary

3010 8th Street

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Office hours: 8:00a-4:00p

