Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The mission of the Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project is to raise enough funds to be able to create a safe and fun play space for our local youth. The overall goal for the two-phase project is to raise $97,000 with $44,274 raised so far.

This is the easiest way to donate is clicking on the Roosevelt Playground Fundraiser .

You can also donate by mail or drop off a check to:

Roosevelt Elementary

3010 8th Street

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Office hours: 8:00a-4:00p

