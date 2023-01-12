School District of Altoona approves referendum question

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -This April, voters living within the School District of Altoona will see a referendum question on the ballot.

In a special meeting Wednesday night, Altoona’s Board of Education approved a referendum question for the upcoming spring election. The district is looking to raise $26 million to address the needs of its growing student body.

If passed in April, the School District of Altoona plans to use the $26 million to buy the National Business Institute building on McCann Drive. That facility would be turned into a space for kindergarten through first graders.

Grades 2-5 would learn in the current elementary school. Sixth graders up to high school seniors would remain in the district’s building on Bartlett Avenue.

Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the district is working to address the needs of increasing student enrollment.

“There’s wonderful things about having a growing student population,” Eliopoulos said. “There’s also challenges which are space and programming needs. We need a little more space, so we conducted a population study and a facilities study to help us plan for what we should do next to meet those needs.”

If approved by the voters, that would mean your tax bill would go up 69 cents per $1,000 worth of property value. The changes would be expected to last 20 years.

The spring election is April 4.

