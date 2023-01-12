School District of Altoona approves referendum question

The School District of Altoona's Board of Education approved a referendum question for the...
The School District of Altoona's Board of Education approved a referendum question for the April ballot.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -This April, voters living within the School District of Altoona will see a referendum question on the ballot.

In a special meeting Wednesday night, Altoona’s Board of Education approved a referendum question for the upcoming spring election. The district is looking to raise $26 million to address the needs of its growing student body.

If passed in April, the School District of Altoona plans to use the $26 million to buy the National Business Institute building on McCann Drive. That facility would be turned into a space for kindergarten through first graders.

Grades 2-5 would learn in the current elementary school. Sixth graders up to high school seniors would remain in the district’s building on Bartlett Avenue.

Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the district is working to address the needs of increasing student enrollment.

“There’s wonderful things about having a growing student population,” Eliopoulos said. “There’s also challenges which are space and programming needs. We need a little more space, so we conducted a population study and a facilities study to help us plan for what we should do next to meet those needs.”

If approved by the voters, that would mean your tax bill would go up 69 cents per $1,000 worth of property value. The changes would be expected to last 20 years.

The spring election is April 4.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. on Jan. 11, 2023.
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
ALTOONA A&W
New A&W restaurant opens in Altoona
Progress being made for County Materials Complex.
Progress being made on Sonnentag Complex

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: July and Serenity
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Organizations in the Chippewa Valley work to bring awareness and prevent human trafficking.
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Grant set to update emergency communications system.
Grant set to update Eau Claire emergency comm center