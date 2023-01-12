WAGNER TAILS: July and Serenity

BARRON AND LA CROSSE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Named July, which is the month she arrived at the cat rescue, this black and white cat is about five years old.

July was found in Chetek last year and currently lives at the Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County while she waits to find a new home. Caretakers describe her as loving and friendly with people, but she isn’t fond of sharing attention.

July will likely do best as the only cat in the home or in a home where the other cat isn’t vying for your affection. Click HERE for the adoption form.



Serenity lives up to her name. She’s a quiet cat who enjoys relaxing her days away with lots of cat naps. Serenity enjoys playing with toys, and she likes to supervise what’s going on from her cat tree.

Once she’s comfortable, this one-year-old enjoys snuggles, and will affectionately lick her favorite people. Serenity lives with other cats at the Coulee Region Humane Society, and she loves them. She is much more confident and sociable around them, which is why she is looking for a home with another cat. Click HERE for adoption information.

