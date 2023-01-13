Boys and Girls Club in Eau Claire receives $1 million

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is getting a financial boost for some renovations
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center to be renovated.
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center to be renovated.
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys and Girls Club in Eau Claire is getting one million in federal funds. They will be using that money to make some much needed renovations.

The Teen Program Center, located in the Lee and Mary Markquart Center, is the first renovation project.

“We’ve been working for about a year through the federal appropriations process,” said Ann Kaiser, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. “First made a request to Representative Ron Kind through his community impact funding process, and then worked with Senator Tammy Baldwin through that same process, told them our dreams for building a new teen center. We’re very, very pleased that we were funded.”

The current teen center has not been upgraded since it was built in the 1940′s.

“We will be really gutting this to the walls. It was pretty cool and hip and happening in the forties but it really needs some upgrades now,” Kaiser said.

The Lee and Mary Markquart Center director, Michael Lee, said the project will include new bathrooms, kitchen, gaming space, and other improvements.

“We’re going to be adding in upgraded technology will be adding in. We’ll be building a media room to focus on podcasting, which is a kid’s favorite now. There is a focus on workforce development. We’ll be expanding or renovating our auditorium just to meet the needs of the community,” Lee said.

Lee said the hope is that a new teen center will attract more youth to the program.

‘We’re hoping and fully anticipating to attract more students and we really want this to be a home for them. We’re really excited to be able to serve more kids and in a more modern way,” Lee said.

The new teen center is just the start, the Boys and Girls Club has more plans to expand and improve their programming.

“Our expansion campaign here in Eau Claire has a handful of different elements. We need to renovate our cafeteria. It’s just a lot of different areas that need some upgrades for safety and just to better use the spaces as programs adapt for kids,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser said there is no estimated completion date for the new teen center at this time.

If you would like to know more about or contribute to the expansion campaign, donations can be made on the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley website.

