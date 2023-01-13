Cadott School District School Board approves referendum question

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the School District of Cadott will see a referendum question on the April ballot.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the School Board approved putting a referendum on the ballot asking for $9,965,000.

If approved by voters, Superintendent Jenny Starck says the money would be used for capital improvements at the junior-senior high school and for technological education additions and improvements.

It would cost taxpayers an estimated three cents on the mill rate for 20 years.

The spring election is Tuesday, April 4.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.