Cadott School District School Board approves referendum question

The spring election is Tuesday, April 4.
The spring election is Tuesday, April 4.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the School District of Cadott will see a referendum question on the April ballot.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the School Board approved putting a referendum on the ballot asking for $9,965,000.

If approved by voters, Superintendent Jenny Starck says the money would be used for capital improvements at the junior-senior high school and for technological education additions and improvements.

It would cost taxpayers an estimated three cents on the mill rate for 20 years.

