A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there may still be snow on the ground, the season of construction will be upon us soon. That means street projects and detours in the city of Eau Claire.

City Engineer, Dave Solberg, said over thirty street and alley projects are planned for the city of Eau Claire this spring. The projects are estimated to cost over $12 million.

Some major projects include reconstruction of the North Hastings Way frontage road, and reconstruction of Fairfax Street from Hastings Way to Spooner Avenue.

“We are going to be reconstructing the frontage road that goes from pine laid Pine Lodge Road close to Robbins Elementary School, up to the shopping center that contains Menards and Target. We’re going to be adding curb and gutter and a trail. So there’ll be a pedestrian connection now. We also have Fairfax Street from Hastings way to Spooner Avenue that’s being reconstructed and a trail is being proposed along that road as well,” Solberg said.

However, the project likely to have the greatest impact to drivers will be Menomonie Street from Carson Park Drive to Tenth Avenue.

That are is an already heavily traveled route, and in anticipation of the future Sonnentag Complex, the city is looking to make improvements that will help streamline traffic and ensure safety.

Solberg said plans include replacing the pavement on Menomonie Street as well as changing the intersection at Tenth Avenue into a roundabout.

A pedestrian underpass is also being considered. The underpass would potentially replace the current signal lights by the Chippewa River Trail, eliminating delays and making it safer for people to cross.

“We’re hoping with large events at the Sonnentag Center that people will, instead of taking their car consider biking or walking to those events. And if we can make it easier for those people, you know, if there’s a thousand people, two thousand people that want to walk to the event, then they can go under Menomonie Street without having to mix with traffic. That’ll keep the traffic flowing smoother, the pedestrians flow smoother and it’ll make for a safer situation,” Solberg said.

Solberg said there are no exact dates for these projects at this time, but the hope is to get construction started in May.

A full list of Eau Claire road and alley projects for 2023 can be found here.

