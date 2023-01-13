Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.

The media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found and life saving measures were attempted. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot. The media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office identifies the man as 50-year-old Michael Denucci of Turtle Lake, Wis.

Milltown Fire Department and Northwestern Municipal EMS assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. This case is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

