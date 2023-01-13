Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man

The case is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical...
The case is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.

The media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found and life saving measures were attempted. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot. The media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office identifies the man as 50-year-old Michael Denucci of Turtle Lake, Wis.

Milltown Fire Department and Northwestern Municipal EMS assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. This case is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Reuben Rave Jr.
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense
A 51-year-old Stanley woman died after the fire, which happened at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday in the...
1 person dead, 1 hurt after structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday

Latest News

The La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is recommending that if you or a loved one is...
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition...
Wis. joins coalition in support of the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan
Rusk County man pleads guilty to false statements to federal agencies regarding non-citizen workers
According to a media release from UW Health, each year, UW Health treats thousands of patients...
UW Health doctor offers tips to prevent winter falls