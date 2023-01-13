Signs and coping tips for Seasonal Affective Disorder

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you feel more down than usual lately, experts say you may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Corina Fisher, a behavioral care therapist with Prevea in Eau Claire, said SAD is a type of depression that normally starts in late fall and continues into the winter months.

Signs of SAD often look similar to signs of depression, such as lack of energy or difficulty sleeping.

Fisher said the best ways to combat SAD is to make sure you’re moving throughout the day and getting enough sunlight.

“One of the most important things is to be mindful that this is going on. And unfortunately, it’s it’s it’s a common thing in this in this environment. I suggest to people when the weather permits, get outside and get a walk and get some sunlight, you know, if you have a lunch break, go outside, even if it’s just for a few minutes. But being able to see that sun can often make a huge difference in that energy level,” Fisher said.

Fisher also encourages people to stay connected with friends during the winter months, and to seek help if needed.

“Be aware that seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression. So if this is going on for a couple of weeks at a time and and it doesn’t seem like it’s getting better or that you’re not able to kind of pull yourself out of that that struggle with your mindset and you’re having a difficult time concentrating and you’re noticing yourself more depressed, it is okay to reach out. It is okay to reach out to your primary care provider or to seek counseling for this,” Fisher said.

More information on Seasonal Affective Disorder can be found on Prevea’s website.

