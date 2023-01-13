SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 12th

SportScene 13 - Thursday 1/12/23
By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s another Thursday night in western Wisconsin, which means there’s plenty of prep basketball action.

In the boys’ slate, McDonell battles Fall creek, Thorp faces Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd travels to Regis, Colfax takes on Elk Mound, and Augusta hosts Immanuel.

On the girls’ side, Mondovi takes on McDonell.

Plus, some prep boys’ hockey action, with River Falls against Chippewa Falls, and Rice Lake against North.

Finally, the Crosstown Rivalry continues on the wrestling mats, as Memorial hosts North.

