Tony Haase ordered to face trial for 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested 30 years after the murders of Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in Weyauwega moved closer to a trial Friday.

A Waupaca County court found probable cause for Tony Haase to face trial on two counts of 1st Degree Murder. He’ll next enter a plea to the charges.

Togstad, 23, and Mumbrue, 34, were stabbed to death in Togstad’s home in March 1992. Haase, who doesn’t have a criminal history, only became a suspect recently and was arrested last August based on DNA evidence.

Prosecutors say Haase, who would’ve been 21 at the time, went to Togstad’s home because he blamed her father for causing a snowmobile crash that killed his father 15 years earlier.

According to the criminal complaint, Haase said he was bar hopping, getting into a drunken stupor, and started thinking about his father’s death. He went to Togstad’s house, where he got into a fight with Mumbrue. Haase had a knife -- he couldn’t remember if he’d brought it or it was in the house -- and stabbed Mumbrue and then stabbed Togstad, who was yelling. Haase said he didn’t go to the house to hurt anyone.

When he was arrested, Haase initially denied killing them but said he had “snippets” of memories.

Haase’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 29.

