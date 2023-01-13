Tony Haase ordered to face trial for 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders

Tony Haase was charged in August, 2022, with murdering Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in 1992
Tony Haase was charged in August, 2022, with murdering Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in 1992(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested 30 years after the murders of Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in Weyauwega moved closer to a trial Friday.

A Waupaca County court found probable cause for Tony Haase to face trial on two counts of 1st Degree Murder. He’ll next enter a plea to the charges.

Togstad, 23, and Mumbrue, 34, were stabbed to death in Togstad’s home in March 1992. Haase, who doesn’t have a criminal history, only became a suspect recently and was arrested last August based on DNA evidence.

Prosecutors say Haase, who would’ve been 21 at the time, went to Togstad’s home because he blamed her father for causing a snowmobile crash that killed his father 15 years earlier.

According to the criminal complaint, Haase said he was bar hopping, getting into a drunken stupor, and started thinking about his father’s death. He went to Togstad’s house, where he got into a fight with Mumbrue. Haase had a knife -- he couldn’t remember if he’d brought it or it was in the house -- and stabbed Mumbrue and then stabbed Togstad, who was yelling. Haase said he didn’t go to the house to hurt anyone.

When he was arrested, Haase initially denied killing them but said he had “snippets” of memories.

Haase’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 29.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Reuben Rave Jr.
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage

Latest News

Late last year, Dan Boyea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Veterans’ organizations recognize Cadott veteran
Street Projects Planned for 2023
Street Projects Planned for 2023
Construction on Menomonie street expected to be city's biggest street project in 2023.
A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire
Many people experience symptoms of SAD during the winter months.
Signs and coping tips for Seasonal Affective Disorder