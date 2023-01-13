UW Health doctor offers tips to prevent winter falls

According to a media release from UW Health, each year, UW Health treats thousands of patients with injuries related to falls, and the winter can create dangerous and slippery conditions outdoors.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A doctor at UW Health is offering tips to prevent winter falls.

According to a media release from UW Health, each year, UW Health treats thousands of patients with injuries related to falls, and the winter can create dangerous and slippery conditions outdoors.

The good news is there are things that can be done to reduce the risk of injury inside or outside, according to Dr. Ann O’Rourke, Medical Director of the Level 1 Trauma Center at UW Health, and Associate Professor of Surgery, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

“Sidewalks and driveways get slick when it snows or rains and the temperatures drop, so make sure you have a plan to keep those places clean and dry before the bad weather arrives,” O’Rourke said.

There are ways to prevent falls inside the home, for example, make sure floors are not wet and that they are cleared of clutter, shoes aren’t piled up near a doorway and check to make sure rugs and mats are anchored to the floor or held in place and that the corners are not curled up, according to O’Rourke. O’Rourke also says It’s also important to keep hallways lit at night with a nightlight, in the event you need to get up to use the bathroom, for example.

Additional information is available on the UW Health website HERE.

