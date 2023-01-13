Veterans’ organizations recognize Cadott veteran

Late last year, Dan Boyea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Area veterans are banding together to bring recognition to a Vietnam-era veteran from Cadott who’s battling cancer.

Late last year, Dan Boyea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War but after returning home, never sought out the military benefits he was entitled to. Friday, representatives from the VFW and AmVets paid Boyea a visit to award him and his family membership into those organizations.

Plans were also announced to honor Boyea with a memorial stone in the Hall of Heroes at the Citizen Soldier Monument in Cadott.

“With Dan’s health time is of the essence. We never know when God will take him home. And we just have to thank every veteran every opportunity that we have,” Marthamae Kottschade, with Veterans of Foreign Wars said.

The State of Wisconsin presented Boyea with a U.S. flag that flew over the capitol in Madison.

