60,000-piece puzzle to be built at Wisconsin funeral home

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers are touting that the world’s largest puzzle is being built at a funeral home in Wisconsin.

The puzzle will be put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Organizers said the picture will includes 60,000 pieces when it is finished.

Officials said the puzzle will include pictures of special landmarks from around the entire world.

“I wanted to get the community involved. Let’s meet new people in the community and let’s have a fun weekend of people of all ages coming to work together on one big project,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said.

According to the puzzle’s creator Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle. It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

The puzzle will be built all weekend, and organizers hope to have it completed by Sunday.

