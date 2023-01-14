Longtime chiefs with Township Fire celebrated at retirement party

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two heads of the Township Fire Department in Eau Claire County are headed off to retirement after decades of service.

Members of the department and community members celebrated Chief Jack Running and Division Chief of Rescue Joe Alf at the Town of Washington Hall on Friday evening.

Running led the fire department for 25 years with Alf overseeing rescue for 18 years. Both say they’ll still be around but will let the younger generation of firefighters take charge.

“It means that I made an impact on more than just our department. It’s a good feeling all the way around,” said Joe Alf.

“It’s kind of like a mutual aid call for a fire because everyone comes out to help you, and everyone has shown up today. It’s cool,” said Jack Running.

Kerry Parker, the assistant fire chief, will be taking over for Running. John Oxley, the former captain of EMS, will be taking over for Alf.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.