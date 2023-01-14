SportScene 13 for Friday, January 13th (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s another night full of prep basketball action, with plenty of boys and girls teams in action.

On the boys’ slate, Ellsworth faces Immanuel, Memorial hosts Chippewa Falls, and Hudson battles North,

On the docket for the girls, Memorial again faces Chippewa Falls, Amery dukes it out with Altoona, Stanley-Boyd faces off with McDonell, Cadott travels to Regis, and Osseo-Fairchild faces Fall Creek.

