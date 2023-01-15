Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.

Tracy Bischel and Jessie Andres-Koehler help together a fundraiser at the establishment in Bloomer to help support the Stolts.

“We’re doing a benefit to help them pay for medical and other bills,” said Bischel.

“The expenses that they’re acquiring in their treatment journey,” added Andres-Koehler.

The fundraiser included tickets for chicken and hot dog dinners, raffles and there was even a silent auction for items donated to the event.

Janelle Harder is one of the Stolts’ four daughters, and she describes her parents as loving people who are full of life.

“My mom is a Christian school teacher, a great member of our community. Just lets her light shine and is an amazing woman. My dad is big into sports, very into music. Just the light of our family,” said Harder.

Family is what Rita and Bubba said keeps them going.

“Every day they come up with new cures and new treatments. But even with out all that this is what gives us out strength right here,” said Rita.

The big turnout from the community at Saturday’s event is something Rita said she can only say to in one word, thanks.

“You know, just those little things people do for you all the time. Bringing food, everything that you see here. Everything that everyone has done for us. All the prayers and messages that we get. It’s been overwhelming. Thank you, thank you,” said Rita.

“We’ve said a tons of times and we’ll say it a more tons of times,” said Bubba. He shares these words for those going through a difficult time in their lives, and who might feel alone.

“Don’t stop believing, there is someone out there that is going to help you. No matter who it is,” said Bubba.

Rita shared this for couple going through the illness together like her and her husband.

“Remember, even so, you have each other even in your weakest moments,” said Rita.

If you were not able to come out to the fundraising event for Rita and Bubba Stolt, there is a GoFundMe page you can donate to.

