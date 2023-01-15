Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting as an attempted homicide.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said a woman was shot in downtown Chippewa Falls, and a large police presence was at a residence on Birch Street near the intersection with Bay Street on Saturday.

According to a release from the Police Department, police were told about a shooting in the city at 8:20 p.m. A woman said that she had been shot. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries. By 10:30 p.m., police found the lone suspect and the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. The suspect, a man, was taken into custody.

The shooting victim and suspect knew each other, and there does not appear to be any danger to the public, according to the release. Chief Kelm said that the investigation is ongoing and being investigated as an attempted homicide, and more information will be released in the future.

