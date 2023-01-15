Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood

TOWN OF ROCK ELM (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off of a flatbed trailer, striking him.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said it was told about a man who had been injured by falling hay bales on County Highway S about four miles southwest of Elmwood at 8:26 a.m. Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office said a load of hay bales was being delivered to a farm on a tractor trailer when the load shifted and fell off, striking Robey. Robey was taken by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin and was pronounced dead. The 66-year-old man driving the tractor trailer, also from Elmwood, was not hurt.

The Elmwood Ambulance Service, Elmwood Fire Department and Baldwin Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

