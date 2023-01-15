Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood

60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling from a flatbed trailer.
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling...
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling from a flatbed trailer.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ROCK ELM (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off of a flatbed trailer, striking him.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said it was told about a man who had been injured by falling hay bales on County Highway S about four miles southwest of Elmwood at 8:26 a.m. Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office said a load of hay bales was being delivered to a farm on a tractor trailer when the load shifted and fell off, striking Robey. Robey was taken by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin and was pronounced dead. The 66-year-old man driving the tractor trailer, also from Elmwood, was not hurt.

The Elmwood Ambulance Service, Elmwood Fire Department and Baldwin Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Rita and Bubba Stolt posted at the fundraiser to help pay for medical expenses as...
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
The suspect was taken into custody about two hours after the shooting, police said.
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Construction on Menomonie street expected to be city's biggest street project in 2023.
A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire
The case is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man

Latest News

The suspect was taken into custody about two hours after the shooting, police said.
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
SportScene 13 @ Ten (1/14/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/14/23)
Groups help Ukrainians impacted by war
Ukrainian Christmas Dinner