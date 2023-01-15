Nonprofit hosts Ukrainian Christmas Dinner

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chalice of Mercy, a nonprofit organization in the Chippewa Valley held it’s annual Ukrainian Christmas Dinner.

The traditional, twelve course meal is a fundraising event for the organization to help provide relief to the people of Ukraine.

Founder and president of Chalice of Mercy, Valentyna Pavsykova, said the nonprofit has shipped millions of dollars worth of humanitarian aid since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Since the war started, we began to organize medical trips, organizing doctors, surgeons, nurses to come to Zaporizhzhya Ukraine, and perform free surgeries for people who are in need. We shipped over $25 million worth of medical supplies, including, of course, clothing and baby items, different needs for our military. So it’s it’s been a really kind of intense journey lately,” Pavsykova said.

This year’s event honored some guests from Ukraine in a very special way.

“Tonight is a very special moment because we’re going to meet some Ukrainian soldiers who are here to receive free prosthetics,” Pavsykova said.

The soliders were brought to the United States by the Protex Foundation, a group that helps give people prosthetic limbs.

Sergey Lukashuk, a Ukrainian soldier, who lost part of his leg from a land mine explosion said (through an interpreter) that this gift will allow him to go back and serve his country.

”He is honored to be here especially in the United States and to receive the prosthetic. This will give him a chance to go back and finish what he has started in the military,” Lukashuk’s interpreter said.

Pavsykova said she is thankful to all who attended the dinner and have supported Chalice of Mercy’s mission.

“I’m really grateful to all people in America who are thinking about and praying for Ukraine. We have been very deeply touched to know that we truly have a sister country,” Pavsykova said.

Donations to Chalice of Mercy can be made on their website.

