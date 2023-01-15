SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 14th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of sport’s action from around the Chippewa Valley. McDonell basketball takes on Bloomer in a clash of teams atop the Cloverbelt-West Conference. Also, Columbus Catholic takes on Regis Basketball. In college action, UW-Eau Claire keeps up their winning ways, as does UW-Stout setting up a huge matchup next weekend. Blugold Women’s Hockey hits the ice in their second of two games against UW-Superior and the UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Team’s celebrate senior day.

