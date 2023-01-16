1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that Boardman was driving west on Highway 29 and left the roadway near Highway 128. The vehicle Boardman was driving rolled over, and he was ejected and trapped under the vehicle. The St. Croix County Medical Examiner said that Boardman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A 51-year-old man that was a passenger in the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Mayo Hospital in Menomonie with injuries. The Sheriff’s Office said that Boardman was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, while the 51-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the fire departments in Baldwin, Hammond, Woodville and Spring Valley, the Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Croix County Medical Examiner, Life Link Helicopter and Baldwin Medic. The crash is still being investigated. The death is the first traffic fatality in St. Croix County for 2023.

