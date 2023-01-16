Bald eagle causes power outage in Hudson Sunday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of people in Hudson were without power for a couple of hours on Sunday after an outage was caused by a bald eagle.

The Hudson Police Department posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon that a power outage had been caused by a bald eagle flying into a power line.

Xcel Energy said in a statement that a bird made contact with equipment at a power substation serving Hudson customers at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, which caused a brief outage lasting about a minute for around 2,700 customers. A second outage then affected 860 customers for two and a half hours.

In the statement, Xcel Energy said that an observer in the Hudson area believed that the bird was a bald eagle. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called in to remove the deceased eagle, and power was restored to all customers.

We are aware of the power outage. Unfortunately an American Bald Eagle flew into a power line and caused the outage. The proper authorities have been contacted for the power outage and the deceased eagle. Posted by Hudson WI Police Department on Sunday, January 15, 2023

