Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire moves to new location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire has officially opened in its new location on Highland Ave after temporarily staying on Brackett Ave for six months.

The business originated in La Crosse back in 2004 and has expanded to Eau Claire recently, with Sunday’s grand opening celebration officially keeping it in town.

Kathy Walker, who once co-owned the shop with daughter and now full owner Jen, said it was time to expand. Customers would come down from Eau Claire to the location in La Crosse to shop for dresses.

No sales were made, it was more of a showcase for the dresses and suits offered at the shop.

There was food, drinks and giveaways at the Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire celebration.

Kathy was happy with the turnout.

“Amazing! The people of Eau Claire have been showing up and we just couldn’t thank them more. It’s just been so wonderful,” said Kathy.

She also mentioned the Eau Claire location is looking for staff, which includes a manager and a few stylists.

If you’re interested, shoot the business an email at info@charlottesbridal.net

