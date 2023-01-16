Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire moves to new location

Charlotte's Bridal & Former Wear's Eau Claire location at their new spot on Highland Ave
Charlotte's Bridal & Former Wear's Eau Claire location at their new spot on Highland Ave(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire has officially opened in its new location on Highland Ave after temporarily staying on Brackett Ave for six months.

The business originated in La Crosse back in 2004 and has expanded to Eau Claire recently, with Sunday’s grand opening celebration officially keeping it in town.

Kathy Walker, who once co-owned the shop with daughter and now full owner Jen, said it was time to expand. Customers would come down from Eau Claire to the location in La Crosse to shop for dresses.

No sales were made, it was more of a showcase for the dresses and suits offered at the shop.

There was food, drinks and giveaways at the Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire celebration.

Kathy was happy with the turnout.

“Amazing! The people of Eau Claire have been showing up and we just couldn’t thank them more. It’s just been so wonderful,” said Kathy.

She also mentioned the Eau Claire location is looking for staff, which includes a manager and a few stylists.

If you’re interested, shoot the business an email at info@charlottesbridal.net

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Rita and Bubba Stolt posted at the fundraiser to help pay for medical expenses as...
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
The suspect was taken into custody about two hours after the shooting, police said.
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling...
Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood
Construction on Menomonie street expected to be city's biggest street project in 2023.
A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire

Latest News

Shoppers looking around what 'Trans Closet' has to offer at String Theory Studios in Chippewa...
‘Trans Closet’ offers trans community in the Chippewa Valley a chance to dress authentically
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling...
Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood
The suspect was taken into custody about two hours after the shooting, police said.
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
SportScene 13 @ Ten (1/14/23)