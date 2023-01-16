Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.

According to a release, Zimmerman was riding on the Tuscobia Trail when he went off of the trail and hit a tree. The Sheriff’s Department said that speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash, which is under investigation.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department in the crash were the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, LMC Ambulance and Rice Lake Fire Department.

