Scholarship launched at Western Governors University in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An online university is offering a scholarship in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Western Governors University launched the “I Have a Dream” Scholarship last week to support adults who have faced struggles in their lives that may have prevented them from achieving their goals in education or advancing their careers.

The scholarships are available to new and returning students enrolling in any of WGU’s undergraduate and graduate degree programs in IT, business, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. The scholarships are each valued at up to $4,000 and are applied at a rate of $1,000 per six month term, renewable for up to four terms. To apply for the scholarship, you can visit WGU’s website. Applications are being accepted through June 30, 2023 and scholarships will be awarded based on academic record, college experience and other factors.

“As we reflect on the activism of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who worked tirelessly to end the injustices of racial and economic inequality, we continue to be inspired by his vision for the future,” Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University, said in a release. “In that spirit, we’re proud to offer this scholarship opportunity for working adults who have the courage to dream beyond what they thought was once impossible, the resilience to get up and try again, and the commitment to change their legacy for the better by earning a college degree from WGU with minimal financial barriers.”

For more information about WGU and the “I Have a Dream” Scholarships, you can visit the WGU website.

