‘Trans Closet’ offers trans community in the Chippewa Valley a chance to dress authentically

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Transforming the Valley held it’s ‘Trans Closet’ event over the weekend, it is to help those who are looking to make the transition with a start to their wardrobe.

Brit Bushman with the organization knows from personal experience how difficult it can be to shop for clothes that feel right, both financially and emotionally.

“Transitioning is hard. You essentially have to buy a new wardrobe. I actually came out as transgender during the pandemic,” said Bushman. “There’s nowhere to try on clothing. And once there was it was terrifying.”

The event has been held since 2022 every quarter of the year, and Bushman said it can help out anyone who is experiencing what they experienced when they started to transition a few years ago.

“Being able to start on something helps boost their confidence. Helps provide a framework for them to build on. Being able to see people have that gender euphoria and say ‘oh yes, that’s me,’ makes the whole closet worth it,” said Bushman.

The wide range of clothing, cosmetics and even accessories that were offered at String Theory Studio on Bridge Street was all donated and free of charge to everyone who came by Saturday and Sunday.

The goal of the event is to also provide that safe space for people looking to shop for clothes and feel nervous about doing so. Bushman said they have seen a difference the even has made for those repeat customers.

“You can tell by body language and how they’re chatting that they’re so much more comfortable. See them out and about, dressed more in the way they want to present than when they came in the first time,” said Bushman.

River and Mark Adams both came out to their parents in recent years, River as non-binary and Mark as male. River said while they and Mark were lucky to be accepted by the family, they’re glad this event can help those out who need the support.

“I know a lot of people aren’t. I know friends aren’t. So having this event open to a lot of people is really cool to see,” said River.

“This is our second time coming here, and now that we’re with each other, we can understand each other,” said Mark.

For Bushman, visibility is something they say matters in the trans community.

“And we’re in Chippewa Falls. It’s a small town but being able to see, ‘hey we exist everywhere,’ they’re not alone,” said Bushman.

They said they will try to hold the event closer to the changing of the seasons throughout the year, because that is when people typically change their wardrobes to account for the weather.

Transforming the Valley is always looking for donations, and they can be dropped off at String Theory Studios at 116 N. Bridge St. in Chippewa Falls during business hours.

Items can include clothing, accessories, shoes, personal care items, etc.

