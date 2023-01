EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Candy Paulsen for the Sunshine Award. With diabetes, migraine, and thyroid problems, she still manages to take care of our dog and keeps our home neat and clean and also helps others. She deals with the stress of everyday life but still gets things done. She has a heart of gold.

Dutchie David

