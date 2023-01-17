Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York

An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the grocery store.(WSTM via CNN Newsource)
By WSTM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSTM) - An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting as she was walking home carrying milk from the grocery store in New York on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Syracuse police chief, the driver pulled up to an intersection and began shooting.

A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting. The condition of that person is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died in the crash Sunday night.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
The 45-year-old man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition after the crash...
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling...
Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood
A single father says a Facebook conversation turned into a nightmare after someone who claimed...
Father says Facebook ‘friend’ asked about sexual solicitation of daughter
The suspect was taken into custody about two hours after the shooting, police said.
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide

Latest News

An investigation is underway in Virginia after 13 schools did not inform students they won...
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition
Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mayor Tim Keller speaks about the recent shootings.
Mayor faults 'radicalism' in shooting at elected officials' homes
[FILE] Fall Creek superintendent Joe Sanfelippo (right) speaks to members of the Fall Creek...
Fall Creek superintendent to resign at end of school year
An investigation is underway in Virginia after 13 schools did not inform students they won...
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition
Hy-Vee and the Junior League of Eau Claire are partnering through the month of January to help...
Hy-Vee and Junior League of Eau Claire’s Diaper Bank partner to help families in need