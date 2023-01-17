Chippewa County Executive Committee rolls out fraud hotline for County employees

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Executive Committee met Tuesday for a regular meeting.

At the meeting, the Committee discussed a fraud hotline that is rolling out this month. The fraud hotline is for Chippewa County employees. On the Employee Portal, there will be a page dedicated to the Fraud Hotline, according to the Committee.

Fraud can then be reported to a third-party company, Lighthouse Services.

According to the Committee, when an employee files a report with Lighthouse Services, they can choose three different options to identify themselves: Completely anonymous to lighthouse services and Chippewa County, only known to lighthouse services and not shared with Chippewa County, known to Lighthouse Services and Chippewa County.

The Committee says any reporting will automatically notify the County Administrator and Finance Director. Then they will discuss if it is a fiscal concern and if so, appoint someone to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.