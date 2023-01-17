Chippewa County Executive Committee rolls out fraud hotline for County employees

Chippewa County Fraud Hotline
Chippewa County Fraud Hotline(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Executive Committee met Tuesday for a regular meeting.

At the meeting, the Committee discussed a fraud hotline that is rolling out this month. The fraud hotline is for Chippewa County employees. On the Employee Portal, there will be a page dedicated to the Fraud Hotline, according to the Committee.

Fraud can then be reported to a third-party company, Lighthouse Services.

According to the Committee, when an employee files a report with Lighthouse Services, they can choose three different options to identify themselves: Completely anonymous to lighthouse services and Chippewa County, only known to lighthouse services and not shared with Chippewa County, known to Lighthouse Services and Chippewa County.

The Committee says any reporting will automatically notify the County Administrator and Finance Director. Then they will discuss if it is a fiscal concern and if so, appoint someone to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died in the crash Sunday night.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
The 45-year-old man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition after the crash...
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
Joshua Moggo appears in Chippewa County Circuit Court virtually on multiple charges, including...
Man appears in court in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting
Freda Werlein turned 100 years old on Jan. 16, 2023 and celebrated in Mondovi, Wis. with...
Western Wisconsin woman celebrates 100th birthday
An eagle made contact with equipment at a power substation serving Hudson customers Sunday,...
Bald eagle causes power outage in Hudson Sunday

Latest News

E.C. Massage Parlor Owner Guilty of Keeping Place of Prostitution
E.C. Massage Parlor Owner Guilty of Keeping Place of Prostitution
shooting suspect
Suspect in Chippewa Falls Shooting Faces Attempted Homicide Charges
The question would read “Should the Wisconsin Legislature repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban...
Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors considering adding new referendum question on April ballot
Dongmei Greer
Eau Claire massage parlor owner guilty of keeping place of prostitution