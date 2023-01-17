Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of child pornography

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography Tuesday.

According to online court records, 49-year-old Timber Cesafsky was charged Tuesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

In documents filed with the charges, Cefasky was found to have multiple child sexual abuse material images on a hard drive during a search of his home on Jan. 11. Investigators found at least two images depicting child pornography. When investigators began searching for material, Cefasky said that there would be images on his electronic devices. Cefasky told investigators that he didn’t think the images were real and that he was not enticing anyone or deviant, but that he was curious. He said that he “got stuck down the rabbit hole” and was no longer curious.

Cefasky will appear in court on Feb. 15 for an initial appearance. He was released on Jan. 12 on a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that he have no contact with children and is not to possess any devices that connect to the internet, according to online court records.

