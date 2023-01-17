Chippewa Falls man charged with possession of child pornography

A hard drive in the man’s home was found to have multiple images of child pornography on it.
Timber Cesafsky
Timber Cesafsky(Chippewa County Jail)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography Tuesday.

According to online court records, 49-year-old Timber Cesafsky was charged Tuesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

In documents filed with the charges, Cefasky was found to have multiple child sexual abuse material images on a hard drive during a search of his home on Jan. 11. Investigators found at least two images depicting child pornography. When investigators began searching for material, Cefasky said that there would be images on his electronic devices. Cefasky told investigators that he didn’t think the images were real and that he was not enticing anyone or deviant, but that he was curious. He said that he “got stuck down the rabbit hole” and was no longer curious.

Cefasky will appear in court on Feb. 15 for an initial appearance. He was released on Jan. 12 on a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that he have no contact with children and is not to possess any devices that connect to the internet, according to online court records.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died in the crash Sunday night.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
The 45-year-old man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition after the crash...
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
Freda Werlein turned 100 years old on Jan. 16, 2023 and celebrated in Mondovi, Wis. with...
Western Wisconsin woman celebrates 100th birthday
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling...
Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood
A single father says a Facebook conversation turned into a nightmare after someone who claimed...
Father says Facebook ‘friend’ asked about sexual solicitation of daughter

Latest News

A Colorado low with ample moisture will bring widespread snowfall to the area late Wednesday...
Potential winter storm to create travel headaches for your Thursday morning commute
Joshua Moggo appears in Chippewa County Circuit Court virtually on multiple charges, including...
Man appears in court in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting
[FILE] Fall Creek superintendent Joe Sanfelippo (right) speaks to members of the Fall Creek...
Fall Creek superintendent to resign at end of school year
Hy-Vee and the Junior League of Eau Claire are partnering through the month of January to help...
Hy-Vee and Junior League of Eau Claire’s Diaper Bank partner to help families in need