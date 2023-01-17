COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths in 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and...
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like for the third year in a row, COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the United States behind heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 267,000 people died of COVID-19 last year compared to more than 350,000 in 2020 and 475,000 in 2021, researchers said.

The data is still in the works of being completed, as many states are still reviewing death certificates and refining their reporting.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.

In the US, the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is ticking up. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died in the crash Sunday night.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
The 45-year-old man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition after the crash...
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling...
Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood
A single father says a Facebook conversation turned into a nightmare after someone who claimed...
Father says Facebook ‘friend’ asked about sexual solicitation of daughter
The suspect was taken into custody about two hours after the shooting, police said.
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide

Latest News

The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied...
New electrified Corvette is the quickest one yet
The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,”...
Madonna announces upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital after 107 days