DNR seeks nominations for 2022 ethical hunter award

(WHSV)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR is accepting nominations starting Tuesday for the 2022 Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award.

Established in 1997, the Wisconsin Hunter Ethics Award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage. This honor represents an outdoor tradition enjoyed responsibly, respectfully, and safely. Nominees are selected based on exceptional moral actions and character while out in the field.

“Ethical actions come in many forms,” said Major April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety and Outdoor Skills Section Chief. “Examples could include helping another person during a hunt or taking steps to protect our natural resources.”

Any hunter or non-hunter can nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for the Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award for their actions during the 2022 calendar year. Although many nominations result from gun deer season, ethical actions can occur during any other Wisconsin hunting season.

A four-person committee reviews the nominations and selects the person deemed most deserving of this award. “Over the years, award recipients have returned lost gear, helped others find lost game, or assisted another hunter facing a challenge of some kind,” added Major Dombrowski.

The annual honor’s creators are Bob Lamb, retired outdoors editor of the La Crosse Tribune; Steve Dewald, retired DNR conservation warden supervisor, and Jerry Davis, a retired University of Wisconsin-La Crosse biology professor and outdoors writer. The nomination committee focuses on singular actions or events rather than individuals who have long-term conservation-related programs.

Written nominations must contain the name, address, and telephone number of the witness or witnesses, or be aware of the behavior which led to the nomination.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations by Feb. 15 to April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Outdoor Skills Section Chief Department of Natural Resources, located at 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921 in Madison, 53707-7921 or via email at April.Dombrowski@wisconsin.gov.

