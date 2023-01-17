Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors considering adding new referendum question on April ballot

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors is considering adding a new referendum question to the April ballot.

The question would read “Should the Wisconsin Legislature repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban law?” This would be a non-binding referendum question, meaning the vote is a statement rather than an action.

The County Board will be discussing this question Tuesday during their Board meeting, that is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

