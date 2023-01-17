Eau Claire massage parlor owner guilty of keeping place of prostitution

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of two former massage parlors busted for human trafficking and prostitution in 2019 is sentenced in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday.

Dongmei Greer pleaded no contest and was found guilty of one count of keeping a place of prostitution. All other counts were dismissed and read in.

She was ordered to serve two years of probation and chose 240 hours of community service instead of jail time.

In March 2019, police officers got a tip about sexual activity taking place at Lucky Massage on Hastings Way and Angel Massage on Menomonie Street.

Officers found out the massage parlor employees, Chinese women who didn’t speak much English, were performing sex acts on men in exchange for money.

Both businesses also had several building code violations, dirty beds, and employees living at the businesses.

