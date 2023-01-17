Fall Creek superintendent to resign at end of school year

Joe Sanfelippo is resigning after 12 years leading the Fall Creek School District.
[FILE] Fall Creek superintendent Joe Sanfelippo (right) speaks to members of the Fall Creek...
[FILE] Fall Creek superintendent Joe Sanfelippo (right) speaks to members of the Fall Creek school board.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A school leader in Eau Claire County is stepping down following this school year.

Joe Sanfelippo, the superintendent of the Fall Creek School District, will resign effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Fall Creek Board of Education accepted the longtime administrator’s resignation at its meeting Monday night.

In a Facebook post on the school district’s account, Sanfelippo said that Fall Creek was the “best thing that ever happened to our family,” outside of meeting his wife and the birth of his kids. In the letter to families, Sanfelippo said that he is stepping down because “it’s just someone else’s turn. Someone else should get to work with all of you... this place is incredible, and someone else should get a turn to lead it.”

Hello everyone, Tonight the Fall Creek School Board accepted my resignation, effective at the end of this school year....

Posted by Fall Creek School District on Monday, January 16, 2023

Sanfelippo, who has been the superintendent at the district for 12 years, noted that when he was hired, he told the school board that he would tell everyone about the great things happening in Fall Creek.

In addition to serving as the superintendent at Fall Creek, Sanfelippo is an author and also travels around the nation to other schools and to conventions to advocate for leadership in education.

Sanfelippo’s resignation is effective at the end of the academic year is June 30. Fall Creek’s school board discussed the timeline for searching for a new superintendent at its meeting Monday night.

