Hy-Vee and Junior League of Eau Claire’s Diaper Bank partner to help families in need

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through the entire month of January, Hy-Vee in Eau Claire is hosting a diaper drive to support the Junior League of Eau Claire’s Diaper Bank to help families in need.

The grocery store is offering a buy-one-get-one sale on diapers as an incentive to get community members involved.

For each box donated, Hy-Vee will match the donation.

You can donate in-store through January 31st.

For more information on the Junior League of Eau Claire’s Diaper Bank, click here.

