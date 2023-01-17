‘I’ll either be all-in or I’m out’: Rodgers reiterates he’s not ready to make decision on future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Los angles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers still remains undecided on his NFL future.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show for his weekly appearance Tuesday, Rodgers said he had meetings with the Packers organization last week and will take time away from football while he makes his decision.

“We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football for now,” Rodgers said. “They’re not pressing for any type of specific answer, and I’m not mentally or emotionally at that point.”

The quarterback signed a three-year contract extension in March of 2022 with the intention of remaining in Green Bay for the near future. General Manager Brian Gutekunst stated in his season-ending press conference that he would welcome Rodgers back if he decides to return.

But Rodgers’ decision isn’t coming anytime soon.

“I think you have a feeling the way you’re leaning,” he said, later continuing, “I’ll either be all-in or I’m out.”

However, Rodgers didn’t rule out a return to the NFL with another team, saying, ”be careful saying never.”

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that in Green Bay or somewhere else? I’m not sure,” Rodgers said, stating he does not want to be apart of a rebuild.

Rodgers was drafted 18 seasons ago, and has been the Packers starting quarterback for 15 seasons, amassing four MVP’s in that span.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died in the crash Sunday night.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
The 45-year-old man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition after the crash...
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
Freda Werlein turned 100 years old on Jan. 16, 2023 and celebrated in Mondovi, Wis. with...
Western Wisconsin woman celebrates 100th birthday
60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed Saturday after being struck by hay bales falling...
Man dies after being struck by falling hay bales near Elmwood
A single father says a Facebook conversation turned into a nightmare after someone who claimed...
Father says Facebook ‘friend’ asked about sexual solicitation of daughter

Latest News

Fall Creek and Altoona battle in girls basketball
SportScene 13 for Monday, January 16th
SportScene 13 - Monday (1/16/23)
McDonell comes from behind to top Bloomer in overtime
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 14th
Eau Claire Immanuel celebrates their buzzer-beater victory over Ellsworth in boys' basketball.
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 13th (Part 1)