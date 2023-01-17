IRV MURRAY AND STEVE GOLAT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate two people for the Sunshine Award, Irv Murray and Steve Golat. I am a senior and I have been having health problems, and with seven days of a power outage, no heat, and a sick service dog, they were kind enough to go the extra mile. These two men have been very good to me and I’m so appreciative of them. Their kindness and compassion are outstanding.

Irv Murray has been so good to me. He has been coming out and helping me during this time of snow and cold when I had no electricity for seven days. He’s always there to help and he comes as soon as he can when I call because he knows I live alone with my service dog. Let’s face it, I’m no spring chicken anymore. He’s always been so good to me and goes above and beyond what most plumbers would do. He truly cares.

Steve Golet is always here when I need my driveway plowed. He does a good job and that way I don’t have to shovel because he knows I have a bad back. I just can’t do it anymore with my health conditions. He is very dependable, and I don’t know what I would do without his help. He does an excellent job of snow plowing and helping me get out or making it so that if an ambulance must come, they can get in to help.

Jill Foster

